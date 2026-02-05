(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW, 48th FW: Exercise Point Blank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing provides fuel to F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35 Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing over the English Channel during Exercise Point Blank, Jan. 29, 2026. Exercise Point Blank was designed to help maintain readiness of allied forces, ensuring a united defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995244
    VIRIN: 260129-F-IH537-1000
    Filename: DOD_111513713
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW, 48th FW: Exercise Point Blank, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EX Point Blank, Exercise, NATO, F-15, F-35, KC-135, Air Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video