100th ARW, 48th FW: Exercise Point Blank

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing provides fuel to F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35 Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing over the English Channel during Exercise Point Blank, Jan. 29, 2026. Exercise Point Blank was designed to help maintain readiness of allied forces, ensuring a united defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)