    Broll of Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Air Wing unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques, and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995242
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-YH622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111513658
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll of Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

