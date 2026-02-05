U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Air Wing unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques, and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 03:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995242
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-YH622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111513658
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll of Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
