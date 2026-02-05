Broll of Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Air Wing unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques, and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)