Broll of Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis and receives maintenance during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|01.27.2026
|02.06.2026 03:00
|B-Roll
|995240
|260127-Z-YH622-2001
|DOD_111513634
|00:01:18
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
