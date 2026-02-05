Broll of Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis and receives maintenance during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)