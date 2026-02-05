(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis and receives maintenance during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995240
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-YH622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111513634
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll of Exercise Aircraft Maintenance, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    AFCENT
    Readiness
    CENTCOM

