    RED Friday Shoutout

    JAPAN

    02.01.2026

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Gian Cordero Vasquez, paramedic with 374th Medical Group and NCOIC of Urgent Care, gives a shout out to his family back home and wife, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    R.E.D.FridayShoutout
    REDFriday
    R.E.D. Friday

