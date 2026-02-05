(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 03, 2026) – Dr. Morgan Smith from the Fleet and Family Support Center's Sexual Assault Prevention Response team participates in a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 03, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 23:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995235
    VIRIN: 260203-N-GG032-1001
    Filename: DOD_111513473
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FFSC SAPR VA Radio Around the Region, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    SAPR VA
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

