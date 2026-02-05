COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 03, 2026) – Dr. Morgan Smith from the Fleet and Family Support Center's Sexual Assault Prevention Response team participates in a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 03, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 23:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995235
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-GG032-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111513473
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC SAPR VA Radio Around the Region, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
