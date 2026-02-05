USO 85th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Scott Maskery, United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific Regional Office vice president, speaks about the USO's 85th Birthday while on air with American Forces Network Okinawa's Morning Launch host U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Austyn Riley at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. The USO celebrated many years of supporting U.S. service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)