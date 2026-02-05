(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO 85th Birthday

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    AFN Okinawa

    Scott Maskery, United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific Regional Office vice president, speaks about the USO's 85th Birthday while on air with American Forces Network Okinawa's Morning Launch host U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Austyn Riley at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. The USO celebrated many years of supporting U.S. service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    Defense Media Activity
    USO Okinawa
    American Forces Network Pacific
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USO

