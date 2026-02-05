USO 85th Birthday

Scott Maskery, United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific Regional Office vice president, speaks about the USO's 85th Birthday while on air with American Forces Network Okinawa's Morning Launch host U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Austyn Riley at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. The USO celebrated many years of supporting U.S. service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 22:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995234
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-DD647-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111513447
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
