Lethal Kinetic Strike, Feb. 5, 2026

On Feb. 5, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995233
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-D0465-2315
|Filename:
|DOD_111513432
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
