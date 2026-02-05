(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 104th Fighter Wing guarantees flight line response at a moment’s notice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of a snowstorm at the 104th Fighter Wing Barnes ANGB, Westfield, MA, January 25, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995229
    VIRIN: 260126-D-UG828-2105
    Filename: DOD_111513418
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 104th Fighter Wing guarantees flight line response at a moment’s notice, by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    104FW
    104fw; Barnes ANGB; Westfield; Barnes Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video