    Tuition Assistance Program - Gunnery Sgt. Larkin

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Craig Larkin, a career counselor with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, tells his story of discovering and utilizing the Tuition Assistance program to further his education while serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026. Through the program, Larkin earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a master’s degree in data analytics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Piano Sequenza 3 performed by Madi/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 21:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 995223
    VIRIN: 260205-M-VM027-1002
    Filename: DOD_111513396
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuition Assistance Program - Gunnery Sgt. Larkin, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    career counselor
    Tuition Assisstance
    Marines
    Education
    Camp Pendleton
    College

