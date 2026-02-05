Tuition Assistance Program - Gunnery Sgt. Larkin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Craig Larkin, a career counselor with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, tells his story of discovering and utilizing the Tuition Assistance program to further his education while serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026. Through the program, Larkin earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a master’s degree in data analytics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Piano Sequenza 3 performed by Madi/stock.adobe.com