673d ABW Q4 Hype Video

A video highlighting the accomplishments of the 673d Air Base Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during the fourth quarter of 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)
This product includes a voiceover generated by artificial intelligence. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 20:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995218
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-SA986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111513328
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
