    673d ABW Q4 Hype Video

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A video highlighting the accomplishments of the 673d Air Base Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during the fourth quarter of 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)

    This product includes a voiceover generated by artificial intelligence. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 20:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995218
    VIRIN: 260130-F-SA986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111513328
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    readiness
    JBER
    lethality
    arctic
    PACAF

