    Military members connect with community ahead of Super Bowl LX

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy service members host a community outreach event at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Feb. 5, 2025 ahead of Super Bowl LX, inviting community members to meet with service members, tour aircraft, try on equipment and observe a rescue demonstration conducted by the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing. The event highlighted joint service participation ahead of the first-ever U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Super Bowl flyover honoring America’s 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Duane Ramos, TSgt Shelby Thurman and SSgt Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995217
    VIRIN: 260206-F-CC148-2682
    Filename: DOD_111513312
    Length: 00:13:06
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military members connect with community ahead of Super Bowl LX, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting
    129th Rescue Wing
    air force
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX

