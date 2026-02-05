Military members connect with community ahead of Super Bowl LX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy service members host a community outreach event at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Feb. 5, 2025 ahead of Super Bowl LX, inviting community members to meet with service members, tour aircraft, try on equipment and observe a rescue demonstration conducted by the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing. The event highlighted joint service participation ahead of the first-ever U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Super Bowl flyover honoring America’s 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Duane Ramos, TSgt Shelby Thurman and SSgt Lauren Diaz)