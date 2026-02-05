(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-12 Cav maintains their tanks in preparation for gunnery

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp

    1st Cavalry Division

    Tank crew and tank mechanics assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, perform regular maintenance on the M1 Abrams in preparation for tank gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026. Maintenance is essential to proper equipment operation, and it familiarizes the crewmen and mechanics with the powerful machinery that characterizes the M1 Abrams main battle tanks in support of the U.S. Army's priority on readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-12 Cav maintains their tanks in preparation for gunnery, by SPC Steven Day and SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    Tank Maintenance
    Tank Gunnery Crews
    M1 Abrams MBT
    M1 Abrams Tank System Mechanic
    2-12 cavalry regiment

