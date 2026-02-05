2-12 Cav maintains their tanks in preparation for gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995198" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tank crew and tank mechanics assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, perform regular maintenance on the M1 Abrams in preparation for tank gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026. Maintenance is essential to proper equipment operation, and it familiarizes the crewmen and mechanics with the powerful machinery that characterizes the M1 Abrams main battle tanks in support of the U.S. Army's priority on readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)