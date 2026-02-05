2-12 Cav maintains their tanks in preparation for gunnery

Tank crew and tank mechanics assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, perform regular maintenance on the M1 Abrams in preparation for tank gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026. Maintenance is essential to proper equipment operation, and it familiarizes the crewmen and mechanics with the powerful machinery that characterizes the M1 Abrams main battle tanks in support of the U.S. Army's priority on readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995198
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-WV576-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_111513063
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
