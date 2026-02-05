(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Logistics of Dynamic Front

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Lt. Col. Jeremiah Jones, 56th Multi-Domain Command - Europe Chief of Sustainment, shares some of the valuable lessons learned in planning logistics for large-scale joint operations like exercise Dynamic Front while on site at Grafenwöhr Training Area, near Grafenwöhr, Germany, 5 Feb., 2026.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Logistics of Dynamic Front, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

