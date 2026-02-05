U.S. Marines across Hawaii compete in the annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific (MCMC-P) at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 5-15, 2026. The MCMC-P is one of five annual regional small arms marksmanship competitions throughout the Marine Corps open to all U.S. service members and civilians. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 19:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995183
|VIRIN:
|260205-M-KR392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111512814
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Science of Violence, by Cpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
