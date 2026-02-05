(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SJAFB EOD Field Training Exercise 2026

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a Field Training Exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The exercise assessed EOD’s ability to rapidly respond to crisis scenarios and evaluated unit proficiency in executing mission-essential tasks while strengthening resilience and adaptability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995176
    VIRIN: 260122-F-EK662-7531
    Filename: DOD_111512712
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB EOD Field Training Exercise 2026, by A1C Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operational readiness exercise
    4 CES
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Air Force Civil Engineer Command
    4th civil engineer squadrom

