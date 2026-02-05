SJAFB EOD Field Training Exercise 2026

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a Field Training Exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The exercise assessed EOD’s ability to rapidly respond to crisis scenarios and evaluated unit proficiency in executing mission-essential tasks while strengthening resilience and adaptability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995176
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-EK662-7531
|Filename:
|DOD_111512712
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
