Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts routine flight operations in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 30. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995169
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-NH911-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111512499
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
