    USS Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Flight Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts routine flight operations in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 30. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Zavala)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995169
    VIRIN: 260130-N-NH911-1001
    Filename: DOD_111512499
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

