Updated music video for ceremony use featuring footage of US Army Special Forces set to the song by Staff Sergeant Barry Sadler. Written by SSG Sadler while he was in training to be a Special Forces Medic in 1964 and recorded in 1965, Ballad of the Green Beret was one of the few popular songs of the Vietnam War era.