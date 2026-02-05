(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ballad of the Green Beret

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Updated music video for ceremony use featuring footage of US Army Special Forces set to the song by Staff Sergeant Barry Sadler. Written by SSG Sadler while he was in training to be a Special Forces Medic in 1964 and recorded in 1965, Ballad of the Green Beret was one of the few popular songs of the Vietnam War era.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995168
    VIRIN: 260201-A-UL938-8590
    Filename: DOD_111512482
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ballad of the Green Beret, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Beret
    Ballad of the Green Beret

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video