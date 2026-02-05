(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Merry Christmas

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Video by Mark Haines 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A 3D animated graphic developed using Cinema 4D conveys holiday wishes from Herk Nation, completed Dec. 24, 2025, 19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, and provided for display on base marquees to wish viewers a Merry Christmas. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Mark Haines)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 995166
    VIRIN: 251224-F-RL214-2844
    Filename: DOD_111512464
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

