    1-214th GSAB Aviators Maintain Readiness With CH‑47F Training Flight

    GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook pilots and crew maintain readiness by conducting a training flight over Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The flight provided proficiency training for multiple pilots, a flight engineer, and a crew chief as they refined aircrew coordination, practiced aircraft handling in winter conditions, and reinforced the crew’s collective readiness for flight operations as part of routine training for all members.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995150
    VIRIN: 260204-A-GH759-2606
    Filename: DOD_111512219
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-214th GSAB Aviators Maintain Readiness With CH‑47F Training Flight, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

