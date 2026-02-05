U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook pilots and crew maintain readiness by conducting a training flight over Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The flight provided proficiency training for multiple pilots, a flight engineer, and a crew chief as they refined aircrew coordination, practiced aircraft handling in winter conditions, and reinforced the crew’s collective readiness for flight operations as part of routine training for all members.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995150
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-GH759-2606
|Filename:
|DOD_111512219
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-214th GSAB Aviators Maintain Readiness With CH‑47F Training Flight, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.