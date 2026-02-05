Royal Thai Air Force and Guardsmen from Washington, Oklahoma and New Jersey, work together during the Initial Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 from January 26 to January 29, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. Footage includes opening remarks and groups working together. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995145
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-XJ318-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111512203
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|CHIANG MAI, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.