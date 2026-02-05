U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995145" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Thai Air Force and Guardsmen from Washington, Oklahoma and New Jersey, work together during the Initial Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 from January 26 to January 29, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. Footage includes opening remarks and groups working together. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)