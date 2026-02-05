U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CHIANG MAI, THAILAND

    01.29.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Royal Thai Air Force and Guardsmen from Washington, Oklahoma and New Jersey, work together during the Initial Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 from January 26 to January 29, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. Footage includes opening remarks and groups working together. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995145
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-XJ318-1003
    Filename: DOD_111512203
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: CHIANG MAI, TH

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    EnduringPartners
    EP26

