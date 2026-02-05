Joint Task Force-Bravo 1-228 Aviation Regiment participates in Ilopango Air Show 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995136" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army aircrew with the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, departed Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 30, 2026. JTF-Bravo provided one UH-60L Black Hawk for a static display at the Ilopango Air Show, San Salvador, El Salvador, from Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, 2026. At the invitation of our regional partners, our aviation units participate in air shows to foster positive relations, strengthen regional partnerships and capabilities, and showcase our operational assets. The aircrew returned to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)