    Joint Task Force-Bravo 1-228 Aviation Regiment participates in Ilopango Air Show 2026

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    02.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army aircrew with the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, departed Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 30, 2026. JTF-Bravo provided one UH-60L Black Hawk for a static display at the Ilopango Air Show, San Salvador, El Salvador, from Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, 2026. At the invitation of our regional partners, our aviation units participate in air shows to foster positive relations, strengthen regional partnerships and capabilities, and showcase our operational assets. The aircrew returned to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995134
    VIRIN: 260204-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111512074
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    1-228 aviation regiment
    Partnership
    Ilopango Air Show 2026

