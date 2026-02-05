Joint Task Force-Bravo 1-228 Aviation Regiment participates in Ilopango Air Show 2026

A U.S. Army aircrew with the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, departed Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 30, 2026. JTF-Bravo provided one UH-60L Black Hawk for a static display at the Ilopango Air Show, San Salvador, El Salvador, from Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, 2026. At the invitation of our regional partners, our aviation units participate in air shows to foster positive relations, strengthen regional partnerships and capabilities, and showcase our operational assets. The aircrew returned to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)
