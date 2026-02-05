Navy Medicine Accessions: Key Things to Know About Active Duty

Capt. Brian Feldman, the deputy chief, U.S. Navy Medical Corps, discuses key new accession items for active duty. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit, train world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military. (U.S. Navy video by Medical Visual Information Directorate)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995123
|VIRIN:
|260205-N-NM765-6512
|Filename:
|DOD_111511882
|Length:
|00:19:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
