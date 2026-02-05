(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Accessions: Key Things to Know About Active Duty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel and James Lloyd

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Capt. Brian Feldman, the deputy chief, U.S. Navy Medical Corps, discuses key new accession items for active duty. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit, train world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military. (U.S. Navy video by Medical Visual Information Directorate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995123
    VIRIN: 260205-N-NM765-6512
    Filename: DOD_111511882
    Length: 00:19:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Accessions: Key Things to Know About Active Duty, by Steven Fixel and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video