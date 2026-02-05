Navy Medicine Accessions: Enterprise Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, the Navy Medicine Recruiting and Retention Lead for the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), outlines the organization and mission of the Navy Medicine enterprise for new accession. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. (U.S. Navy video by Medical Visual Information Directorate)