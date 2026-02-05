(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Accessions: Enterprise Overview

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel and James Lloyd

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, the Navy Medicine Recruiting and Retention Lead for the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), outlines the organization and mission of the Navy Medicine enterprise for new accession. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. (U.S. Navy video by Medical Visual Information Directorate)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995122
    VIRIN: 260205-N-NM765-8270
    Filename: DOD_111511871
    Length: 00:12:26
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Navy
    medicine

