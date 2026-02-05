USAJFKSWCS Command Video

The United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Special Operations Center of Excellence, prepares and produces Special Forces (SF), Civil Affairs (CA), and Psychological Operations (PO) Soldiers while continuously modernizing to maintain advantage over our Nation’s adversaries. This video provides an overview of the Command, how we train Special Operations Forces (SOF), and why SOF warriors are a critical part of national defense. The video shows a look into our assessment and selection process, MOS training, as well as SOF advanced skills like Military Free Fall and Special Forces Underwater Operations schools.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 09:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|US
