USAJFKSWCS Command Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    The United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Special Operations Center of Excellence, prepares and produces Special Forces (SF), Civil Affairs (CA), and Psychological Operations (PO) Soldiers while continuously modernizing to maintain advantage over our Nation’s adversaries. This video provides an overview of the Command, how we train Special Operations Forces (SOF), and why SOF warriors are a critical part of national defense. The video shows a look into our assessment and selection process, MOS training, as well as SOF advanced skills like Military Free Fall and Special Forces Underwater Operations schools.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995109
    VIRIN: 260101-A-UL938-4955
    Filename: DOD_111511651
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

