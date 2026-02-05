U.S. Airmen assigned to the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron complete Integrated Combat Turns on F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 29, 2026. ICTs enable rapid aircraft refueling and reloading while the engines are running, improving response time in high-tempo and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995104
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-KS548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111511540
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 493rd FGS conducts ICTs during Point Blank 26 B-roll, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
