    493rd FGS conducts ICTs during Point Blank 26 B-roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron complete Integrated Combat Turns on F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 29, 2026. ICTs enable rapid aircraft refueling and reloading while the engines are running, improving response time in high-tempo and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995104
    VIRIN: 260126-F-KS548-1002
    Filename: DOD_111511540
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    48th Fighter Wing, F-35A Lightning II, NATO, Point Blank, Interoperability, ICT

