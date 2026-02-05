Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Pillars - 1080p

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995096" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Program is a holistic approach to build resilience for Airmen in all aspects of life. The CAF focuses on four pillars of resilience which are physical, mental, social, and spiritual fitness to develop Airmen's wellness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)