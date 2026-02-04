U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber HIMARS Interview

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber, a section chief assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks on the M142 HIMARS Apprenticeship Program and live-fire exercise with Lithuanian partners, Feb. 3, 2026, in Klaipeda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuania’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 06:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995092
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-XT168-8709
|Filename:
|DOD_111511455
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KLAIPEDA, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
