(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber HIMARS Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber, a section chief assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks on the M142 HIMARS Apprenticeship Program and live-fire exercise with Lithuanian partners, Feb. 3, 2026, in Klaipeda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuania’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995092
    VIRIN: 260203-A-XT168-8709
    Filename: DOD_111511455
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KLAIPEDA, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber HIMARS Interview, by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video