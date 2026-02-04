U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber HIMARS Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lauran Yarber, a section chief assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks on the M142 HIMARS Apprenticeship Program and live-fire exercise with Lithuanian partners, Feb. 3, 2026, in Klaipeda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuania’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)