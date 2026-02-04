U.S. and Lithuania Conducts Integrated HIMARS Live Fire (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, assigned to Task Force Pergalė, conduct a static display event and live-fire exercise alongside Lithuanian partners employing the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Feb. 3, 2026, Klaipeda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuania’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 05:55
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:02:09
Location:
|KLAIPEDA, LT
