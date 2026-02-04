(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Vipers Chinook refuel B-roll

    POLAND

    11.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during a validation exercise (VALEX) on 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland, Nov. 13, 2025. Viper Strike is a validation exercise that simulates realistic, battle-focused scenarios in which TF Vipers verify the readiness of their Soldiers and aircraft in support of the mission as well as their Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 04:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995090
    VIRIN: 251113-A-BY519-6327
    Filename: DOD_111511444
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Vipers Chinook refuel B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

