Task Force Vipers Chinook refuel B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during a validation exercise (VALEX) on 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland, Nov. 13, 2025. Viper Strike is a validation exercise that simulates realistic, battle-focused scenarios in which TF Vipers verify the readiness of their Soldiers and aircraft in support of the mission as well as their Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)