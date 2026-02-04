U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during a validation exercise (VALEX) on 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland, Nov. 13, 2025. Viper Strike is a validation exercise that simulates realistic, battle-focused scenarios in which TF Vipers verify the readiness of their Soldiers and aircraft in support of the mission as well as their Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995090
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-BY519-6327
|Filename:
|DOD_111511444
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Vipers Chinook refuel B-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
