    Dynamic Front Fires Coordination in Cincu, Romania

    ROMANIA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion) traveled from Fort Drum, NY, to Cincu, Romania, this month to participate in exercise Dynamic Front 26 alongside NATO partners and allies. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line and trains US and NATO's ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 03:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995084
    VIRIN: 260204-A-PC120-8764
    Filename: DOD_111511437
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: RO

    This work, Dynamic Front Fires Coordination in Cincu, Romania, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    Romania
    NATO
    EFDL
    MDCE

