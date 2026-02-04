Dynamic Front Fires Coordination in Cincu, Romania

Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion) traveled from Fort Drum, NY, to Cincu, Romania, this month to participate in exercise Dynamic Front 26 alongside NATO partners and allies. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line and trains US and NATO's ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield.
