Busan Port Operations

On February 3, the USNS Watkins conducted a training exercise to offload tactical vehicles at Pier 5.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 01:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995081
|VIRIN:
|260203-O-PQ498-6923
|Filename:
|DOD_111511301
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
