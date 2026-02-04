(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Busan Port Operations

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2026

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    On February 3, the USNS Watkins conducted a training exercise to offload tactical vehicles at Pier 5.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 01:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995081
    VIRIN: 260203-O-PQ498-6923
    Filename: DOD_111511301
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: BUSAN, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Busan Port Operations, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

