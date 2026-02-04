U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, depart Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 4, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 02:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995078
|VIRIN:
|260204-M-KL381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111511251
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Depart USS Boxer, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
