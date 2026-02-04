(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community members recently stepped out to embrace Japanese tradition!

    About 50 participants, some of whom wore the mask of an “oni,” or devil, joined Army Community Service for a walking tour of Ninomiya Shrine near Sagamihara Housing Area.

    They eagerly took part in the traditional “Setsubun” bean-throwing ceremony, shouting, “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” (“Evils out, good fortune in!”) while tossing roasted soybeans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 00:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995077
    VIRIN: 260205-A-MS361-9448
    Filename: DOD_111511224
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video