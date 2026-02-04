From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?

Camp Zama community members recently stepped out to embrace Japanese tradition!
About 50 participants, some of whom wore the mask of an “oni,” or devil, joined Army Community Service for a walking tour of Ninomiya Shrine near Sagamihara Housing Area.
They eagerly took part in the traditional “Setsubun” bean-throwing ceremony, shouting, “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” (“Evils out, good fortune in!”) while tossing roasted soybeans.
