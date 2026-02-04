From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Zama community members recently stepped out to embrace Japanese tradition!



About 50 participants, some of whom wore the mask of an “oni,” or devil, joined Army Community Service for a walking tour of Ninomiya Shrine near Sagamihara Housing Area.



They eagerly took part in the traditional “Setsubun” bean-throwing ceremony, shouting, “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” (“Evils out, good fortune in!”) while tossing roasted soybeans.