    Kadena's Emery Lanes Open After Renovations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Joseph Hunt, the manager of the Emery Lanes bowling alley, speaks about the venue being open after significant renovations on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2026. Emery Lanes offered new private rooms available, bowling leagues, youth camps and a friendly, resiliency-focused atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 23:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995075
    VIRIN: 260205-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111511097
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kadena's Emery Lanes Open After Renovations, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mission Support Group
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

