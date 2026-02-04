Kadena's Emery Lanes Open After Renovations

Joseph Hunt, the manager of the Emery Lanes bowling alley, speaks about the venue being open after significant renovations on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2026. Emery Lanes offered new private rooms available, bowling leagues, youth camps and a friendly, resiliency-focused atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|01.31.2026
|02.04.2026 23:02
|Package
|995075
|260205-F-YO405-1001
|DOD_111511097
|00:01:00
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
