    932nd Airlift Wing: Holiday PSA

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Young (center), 932nd Airlift Wing command chief, accompanied by U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Smith (left), 932nd Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Rick Chadwick (right), 932nd Airlift Wing deputy commander, deliver a happy holiday message of appreciation and thanks for the Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 995054
    VIRIN: 251206-F-FK467-1001
    Filename: DOD_111510868
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Airlift Wing: Holiday PSA, by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    happy holidays
    Holiday Video
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932nd AW

