    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Matsuri Festival at Yokota Air Base (NO GRAPHICS)

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts a Matsuri Festival at the Sakura Shell on October 11, 2025. The Matsuri Festival offered food, activities, and live music to those who attended. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    NO GRAPHICS

    A1C Ferald Dublado
    Reporting
    00:15

    Melanie Cruz
    Writer and Editor for Marketing
    06:28

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995053
    VIRIN: 260205-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111510867
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Matsuri Festival at Yokota Air Base (NO GRAPHICS), by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marketing
    FSS
    Matsuri Festival
    Music
    Festival
    Yokota Air Base

