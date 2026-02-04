Yokota Air Base hosts a Matsuri Festival at the Sakura Shell on October 11, 2025. The Matsuri Festival offered food, activities, and live music to those who attended. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
NO GRAPHICS
A1C Ferald Dublado
Reporting
00:15
Melanie Cruz
Writer and Editor for Marketing
06:28
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995053
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111510867
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Matsuri Festival at Yokota Air Base (NO GRAPHICS), by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.