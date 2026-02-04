Sgt. Montes shares key takeaways from QUART 26.2

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Josue Montes, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle commander with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, shares key takeaways from Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2 off the coast of California, Jan. 23-26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|02.04.2026
|02.04.2026 19:36
|Video Productions
|995051
|260123-M-EF648-1001
|DOD_111510836
|00:00:52
|CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|4
