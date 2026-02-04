(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Montes shares key takeaways from QUART 26.2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Josue Montes, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle commander with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, shares key takeaways from Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2 off the coast of California, Jan. 23-26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995051
    VIRIN: 260123-M-EF648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111510836
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Montes shares key takeaways from QUART 26.2, by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    QUART, QUART26.2, U.S. 3rd Fleet, 13thMEU, IMEF, USS Makin Island

