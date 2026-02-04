(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD Invincible Spirit Festival 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    The Gary Sinise Foundation held its annual Invincible Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Jan. 31. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995048
    VIRIN: 260131-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111510808
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD Invincible Spirit Festival 2026, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    NMRTC San Diego
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video