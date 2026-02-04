Over 450 Soldiers and Airmen trained, survived, and performed in near-arctic weather conditions during Northern Strike 26-1 across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Jan. 26-29. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995043
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-PV458-6765
|Filename:
|DOD_111510723
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 26-1 Recap, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.