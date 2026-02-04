(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Strike 26-1 Recap

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    Over 450 Soldiers and Airmen trained, survived, and performed in near-arctic weather conditions during Northern Strike 26-1 across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Jan. 26-29. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    01.29.2026
    02.04.2026
    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Snowmobile
    Northern Strike
    NS261

