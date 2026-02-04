Northern Strike 26-1 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over 450 Soldiers and Airmen trained, survived, and performed in near-arctic weather conditions during Northern Strike 26-1 across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Jan. 26-29. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)