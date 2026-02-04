Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia send greetings to family and friends back home while serving in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Feb. 3, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995038
|VIRIN:
|260203-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111510677
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Send Messages Home While serving on D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
