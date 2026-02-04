(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Send Messages Home While serving on D.C. Safe and Beautiful

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia send greetings to family and friends back home while serving in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Feb. 3, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 16:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995038
    VIRIN: 260203-Z-MF120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111510677
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Send Messages Home While serving on D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video