    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81 B-roll

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Brig. Gen. Travis McInstosh, deputy commanding general for operations, Col. John Gabriel, brigade commander of 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay Barber, brigade command sergeant major of 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lead a formation of Screaming Eagles down the streets of Bastogne, Belgium during the NUTS parade on December 13, 2025. Over 30 Screaming Eagle Soldiers traveled to Bastogne, Belgium to celebrate Bastogne 81, the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995034
    VIRIN: 251213-A-VI182-7037
    Filename: DOD_111510638
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81 B-roll, by SGT Marisol Romo Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NUTS
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    parade
    Bastogne 81

