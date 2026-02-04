101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Travis McInstosh, deputy commanding general for operations, Col. John Gabriel, brigade commander of 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay Barber, brigade command sergeant major of 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lead a formation of Screaming Eagles down the streets of Bastogne, Belgium during the NUTS parade on December 13, 2025. Over 30 Screaming Eagle Soldiers traveled to Bastogne, Belgium to celebrate Bastogne 81, the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.