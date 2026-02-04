19th Combat Air Base Squadron demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron completed their Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) initiative at the Silver Flag site at Tyndall Air Force Base, where they spent a week conducting level 200 training tasks across multiple AFSCs. This immersive training pushed our Airmen to operate in austere, deployment-like conditions while strengthening their ability to communicate and execute as one cohesive team. The 19th CABS continue to set the standard for the AFROGEN model. Agile, mission-ready, and prepared to win in any environment!