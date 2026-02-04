Airmen from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron completed their Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) initiative at the Silver Flag site at Tyndall Air Force Base, where they spent a week conducting level 200 training tasks across multiple AFSCs. This immersive training pushed our Airmen to operate in austere, deployment-like conditions while strengthening their ability to communicate and execute as one cohesive team. The 19th CABS continue to set the standard for the AFROGEN model. Agile, mission-ready, and prepared to win in any environment!
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995029
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-BE660-3867
|Filename:
|DOD_111510586
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 19th Combat Air Base Squadron demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.