    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Combat Air Base Squadron demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron completed their Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) initiative at the Silver Flag site at Tyndall Air Force Base, where they spent a week conducting level 200 training tasks across multiple AFSCs. This immersive training pushed our Airmen to operate in austere, deployment-like conditions while strengthening their ability to communicate and execute as one cohesive team. The 19th CABS continue to set the standard for the AFROGEN model. Agile, mission-ready, and prepared to win in any environment!

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995029
    VIRIN: 260121-F-BE660-3867
    Filename: DOD_111510586
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 19th Combat Air Base Squadron demonstrates warrior mindset at Silver Flag, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    CSTR
    19th CABS

