(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sosinkski Bradley Night Fire Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sosinski, a Squad leader with 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his platoon peformance during a night fire range with the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a live fire exercise at FOS Herkus, Lithuania, Feb. 1, 2026. An exercise designed to test combat readiness under limited visibility. This training involved maneuvering multiple M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles while suppressing targets at varying distances, before transitioning to complex breaching operations. Drills like these help maintain readiness along the NATO Eastern Front. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995026
    VIRIN: 260201-Z-CL916-1002
    PIN: 260201B
    Filename: DOD_111510563
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sosinkski Bradley Night Fire Interview, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUROPE
    USAREUR-AF
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    100th MPAD
    EFDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video