    3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Conducts Bradley Night Fire Range

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division conducts a night fire range with the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a live fire exercise at FOS Herkus, Lithuania, Feb. 1, 2026. An exercise designed to test combat readiness under limited visibility. This training involved maneuvering multiple M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles while suppressing targets at varying distances, before transitioning to complex breaching operations. Drills like these help maintain readiness along the NATO Eastern Front. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995023
    VIRIN: 260201-Z-CL916-1003
    PIN: 260201C
    Filename: DOD_111510550
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Conducts Bradley Night Fire Range, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUROPE
    USAREUR-AF
    100thMPAD
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    EFDL

