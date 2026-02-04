3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Conducts Bradley Night Fire Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division conducts a night fire range with the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a live fire exercise at FOS Herkus, Lithuania, Feb. 1, 2026. An exercise designed to test combat readiness under limited visibility. This training involved maneuvering multiple M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles while suppressing targets at varying distances, before transitioning to complex breaching operations. Drills like these help maintain readiness along the NATO Eastern Front. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
