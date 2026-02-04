PCU JFK Sailors participate in a gun shoot for qualification
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995021
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-TI508-2865
|Filename:
|DOD_111510543
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Gun Shoot, by SN Jayden Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.