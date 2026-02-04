2026 Suicide Prevention2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator-Led Video – Tier 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator-Led Video – Tier 1 (less than 5 years of service Active Duty, Reserve, Guard, Civilian)



2026 SP TFAT Facilitators Only (WATCHING THESE VIDEOS DOES NOT MEET YOUR TRAINING REQUIREMENT)



The following facilitator-led videos are imbedded with discussion questions – Facilitator Discussion Question Guides are located in Percipio on the Integrated Resilience Operations Division page https://usaf.percipio.com/customlibrary/f0598f64-1868-440c-b4c7-96a935742b55/288df3c7-d1ed-4d27-ad36-19a5566e9024



Please forward questions to AFPC.DPFZ.workflow@us.af.mil



AFPC SharePoint Link to the documents: Folder icon https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/afpc-home/DPF/DPFZ/training/Shared%20Documents/Forms/AllItems.aspx?id=%2Fsites%2Fafpc%2Dhome%2FDPF%2FDPFZ%2Ftraining%2FShared%20Documents%2FAnnual%20Suicide%20%26%20SAPR%20Training%2F2026%20SP%20TFAT%20Facilitator%2Dled%20Videos&viewid=ea85c5d7%2D7951%2D4f14%2Db66b%2D2c12aefd85ca&csf=1&CID=eea119c1%2D4800%2D4a96%2Dad9c%2D16d68c076685&FolderCTID=0x012000E62D505456DB8842A9E2C16E11F4DF3D