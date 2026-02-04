(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Suicide Prevention2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator-Led Video – Tier 1

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator-Led Video – Tier 1 (less than 5 years of service Active Duty, Reserve, Guard, Civilian)

    2026 SP TFAT Facilitators Only (WATCHING THESE VIDEOS DOES NOT MEET YOUR TRAINING REQUIREMENT)

    The following facilitator-led videos are imbedded with discussion questions – Facilitator Discussion Question Guides are located in Percipio on the Integrated Resilience Operations Division page https://usaf.percipio.com/customlibrary/f0598f64-1868-440c-b4c7-96a935742b55/288df3c7-d1ed-4d27-ad36-19a5566e9024

    Please forward questions to AFPC.DPFZ.workflow@us.af.mil

    AFPC SharePoint Link to the documents: Folder icon https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/afpc-home/DPF/DPFZ/training/Shared%20Documents/Forms/AllItems.aspx?id=%2Fsites%2Fafpc%2Dhome%2FDPF%2FDPFZ%2Ftraining%2FShared%20Documents%2FAnnual%20Suicide%20%26%20SAPR%20Training%2F2026%20SP%20TFAT%20Facilitator%2Dled%20Videos&viewid=ea85c5d7%2D7951%2D4f14%2Db66b%2D2c12aefd85ca&csf=1&CID=eea119c1%2D4800%2D4a96%2Dad9c%2D16d68c076685&FolderCTID=0x012000E62D505456DB8842A9E2C16E11F4DF3D

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995015
    VIRIN: 260202-D-JK875-1425
    Filename: DOD_111510456
    Length: 00:21:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    TFAT
    SAPR 2026
    TFAT Tier 1
    SAPR Tier 1

