    AER's Emergency Travel assistance helps Soldiers get home to their loved ones

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief's Emergency Travel helps our Soldiers and their families during the toughest of times. Sgt. 1st Class Donald Sooga, stationed at Fort Irwin, California, went to AER when his father passed last year. AER was able to provide him with a grant and zero-interest loan to fly him, his wife and his children to the rest of his family in Hawaii to celebrate his father's life.

    Music by:
    Ambient Piano by Scandinavianz (No Copyright Background Music) Dawn

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 14:53
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Army Emergency Relief's Emergency Travel

