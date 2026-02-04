AER's Emergency Travel assistance helps Soldiers get home to their loved ones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Emergency Relief's Emergency Travel helps our Soldiers and their families during the toughest of times. Sgt. 1st Class Donald Sooga, stationed at Fort Irwin, California, went to AER when his father passed last year. AER was able to provide him with a grant and zero-interest loan to fly him, his wife and his children to the rest of his family in Hawaii to celebrate his father's life.



Music by:

Ambient Piano by Scandinavianz (No Copyright Background Music) Dawn