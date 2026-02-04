(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CECOM Command Video 2026

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command is the Army's one-stop-shop for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and medical sustainment, seamlessly integrating advanced software solutions, cyber protection, AI-powered logistics, forward repair capabilities, and critical medical logistics ensuring operational readiness from the digital domain to the battlefield.

    CECOM; Army; C5ISR; APG; AMC

