    1st Lt. Ocampo explains the M-LIDS system

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldier 1st Lt. Martin Ocampo assigned to Delta Battery, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division explains the Army Mobile-Low, Slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, M-LIDS, during civilian led unmanned aerial vehicles demonstration at Fort Hood, TX, Jan. 29, 2026. The M-LIDS is a U.S. Army two-part system designed to detect, track, identify, and destroy small drone threats with the Coyote a key kinetic interceptor. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 14:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995003
    VIRIN: 260129-A-MF603-3798
    Filename: DOD_111510329
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

