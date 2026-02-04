U.S. Soldier 1st Lt. Martin Ocampo assigned to Delta Battery, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division explains the Army Mobile-Low, Slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, M-LIDS, during civilian led unmanned aerial vehicles demonstration at Fort Hood, TX, Jan. 29, 2026. The M-LIDS is a U.S. Army two-part system designed to detect, track, identify, and destroy small drone threats with the Coyote a key kinetic interceptor. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995003
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-MF603-3798
|Filename:
|DOD_111510329
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Lt. Ocampo explains the M-LIDS system, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.